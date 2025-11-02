ETV Bharat / international

Russia Launches New Nuclear Submarine Carrier Of Doomsday Drone

In this image made from video provided by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, The Khabarovsk nuclear submarine is seen during launches at the Sevmash shipyard in Severodvindk, Russia. ( AP )

Moscow: Russia has launched its latest nuclear submarine armed with a 'Poseidon' nuclear drone, also known as 'doomsday missile' capable of “wiping out” coastal nations, according to media reports.

The nuclear submarine ‘Khabarovsk’ was launched by Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov at a solemn ceremony in the presence of Russian Naval Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev and other top shipbuilding officials in Severodvinsk at Sevmash shipyards.

“Today marks a significant event for us – the heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Khabarovsk is being launched from the stern of the renowned Sevmash,” Belousov said in his televised remarks late on Saturday night. Sevmash shipyards had earlier retrofitted INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier for India.

The Russian defense minister emphasized that the submarine carrying underwater weapons and robotic systems will enable Russia to successfully ensure the security of its maritime borders and protect its national interests in various regions of the world's oceans, according to TASS, the Russian news agency.

The Khabarovsk nuclear submarine was designed by Rubin, the Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering, and is intended to address Navy missions using modern underwater weapons, including robotic systems for various purposes, the Russian Defence Ministry said on its website.

This nuclear submarine would be the carrier of underwater weapons and robotic systems to successfully address the challenges of ensuring the security of Russia's maritime borders and protecting its national interests in various parts of the world's oceans, it underscored.