ETV Bharat / international

Russia Keen To Explore New Avenues In Education Cooperation With India: Envoy

New Delhi: Russia is "very eager" to explore new avenues in education cooperation with India and to expand the existing framework, the country's envoy Denis Alipov said here on Thursday. In his address at the second Russia-India education summit, he said "our cooperation must extend beyond universities".

"It should reach schools, language and culture programmes, the aspirations of young people, and the industries and professions that will shape the future of our nations," the Russian ambassador said.

Important steps have already been taken as Russian universities are engaging directly with Indian schools through Olympiads, online courses, student exchanges and educational initiatives that help talented young people discover opportunities in Russia from an early stage, the envoy said.

"I would also like to stress that to fully unlock the immense potential of education cooperation between our countries, we must continue making progress towards the mutual recognition of educational qualifications. A bilateral agreement in this area is essential," he added.

Alipov emphasised that the education summit reflected the growing strength of educational ties between the two countries. Russia hosts around 300,000 international students, including nearly 40,000 from India.

"We are committed to increasing the number of international students in Russia to 500,000, half a million by 2030. It is encouraging to witness the steady expansion of academic exchanges and joint research initiatives between our countries," he added.

Alipov said education remained one of the "strongest bridges" nations could build.

"It nurtures talent, strengthens trust, and inspires innovation. Above all, it brings people closer together and raises the foundation for lasting friendship between nations.