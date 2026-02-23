ETV Bharat / international

Russia Is Fighting For Its Future For Truth And Justice: Putin

Moscow: Russia is fighting for its future, for independence, and for truth and justice, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday as the war in Ukraine enters its fifth year on Tuesday. Russia launched a military operation against Ukraine on February 24, 2022. This year, it has suffered some of the sensitive blows, including a devastating strike at its intercontinental missile factory in Votkinsk last week.

“Russia is fighting for its future, for independence, for truth and justice and at the forefront of this struggle are strong, courageous, and selfless people: soldiers and officers of the Armed Forces, members of the National Guard, personnel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, special services, and units,” President Putin said addressing officers of armed forces before decorating them with orders of Gold Star of Hero of Russian Federation.

In modern Russia, February 23 is traditionally marked as Defender of the Fatherland Day as the continuation of Soviet Army and Navy Day. Earlier, in his address to the nation on Defender of the Fatherland Day, Putin noted that February 23 has been celebrated in the country for many decades as one of the most significant national holidays.

“The current generation of Russian soldiers carries on the traditions of valour and honour bequeathed by their ancestors. And today, during a special military operation, representatives of all the peoples of our vast country heroically defend Russia's interests, shoulder to shoulder,” Putin said.