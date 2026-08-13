ETV Bharat / international

Russia Holding 'Productive' Talks With Countries Including India For Cooperation In Arctic Region

Moscow: India is among the countries holding the "most productive" talks with Russia for cooperation in the Arctic region, a senior foreign ministry official said on Thursday.

Speaking at the fourth Arctic – Regions Forum, Vladislav Maslennikov, Director of the Department of European Problems at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that the number of countries wishing to interact with Russia in the high latitudes is steadily growing, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

“The most productive dialogue is taking shape with China and India, which not only demonstrate interest in the Arctic agenda but also possess extensive resources for implementing joint projects and initiatives in this area,” Maslennikov said.

The Arctic region is considered to be above 66 degrees north latitude, which, together with the Antarctic region, represents nearly 90 per cent of the ice sheet of the planet and stores 70 per cent of fresh water. While the Arctic is a sea surrounded by landmass, Antarctica is a landmass surrounded by sea.

Maslennikov's comment came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow's "friends" India and China, as well as other countries, are showing interest and want to work with Russia for cooperation in the Arctic and the use of the Northern Sea Route.

Putin stressed the use of the Northern Sea Route amid what he described as rising tensions in the Arctic and the Asia-Pacific regions.