Russia's Lavrov Cautions Against Drawing Gulf Monarchies Into Alien War
Lavrov expressed Russia's "unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of friendly Arabian monarchies", while speaking with his counterparts from GCC states.
By PTI
Published : March 31, 2026 at 7:19 AM IST
Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday cautioned against drawing Gulf monarchies into "someone else's war" and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in West Asia.
Speaking in a video conference with his counterparts from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, Lavrov expressed Russia's "unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of friendly Arabian monarchies".
He "emphasised the inadmissibility of drawing these countries into someone else's war, as well as the unacceptability of attacks on their civilian infrastructure, including energy and other vital facilities," the Russian foreign office said in a statement.
Lavrov also called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in West Asia. According to the statement, an in-depth exchange of views took place about the "unprecedented escalation" of the military and political situation in the Persian Gulf region, which has been ongoing for over a month.
The conflict in West Asia began on February 28 with the US and Israel attacking Iran, which retaliated by targeting Washington's allies in its neighbourhood and Tel Aviv.
Lavrov underlined that a resolution to the conflict, the root cause of which is the "unprovoked and senseless aggression of the US and Israel against Iran, is possible exclusively through political and diplomatic means, with full consideration of the legitimate interests of all states in the region," said the statement.
"Russia calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities that are causing destruction and suffering to the civilian population," the statement said.
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