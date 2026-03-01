ETV Bharat / international

Russia For Immediate Cessation Of Hostilities In Gulf, Warns Disruption In Fuel Exports

Moscow: Russia on Sunday urged for an immediate cessation of hostilities and return to diplomacy saying it must take into account “the legitimate interests of all Gulf states”, as Iran hit back at Israel and the US bases in neighbouring countries.

Iran’s retaliation increased after its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in an airstrike in Tehran on Saturday during a joint Israel-US attack, prompting the Islamic nation to vow revenge on Sunday.

“We call for an immediate de-escalation, a cessation of hostilities, and a return to the political and diplomatic process to resolve the existing problems based on the UN Charter and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT),” Russian Foreign Ministry (MFA) said in a statement.

The Russian Foreign Ministry underscored that the news of the death of Khamenei, several members of his family, and high-ranking Iranian officials as a result of US and Israeli air strikes was met with outrage and deep regret in Moscow.

“The Russian Federation resolutely and consistently condemns the practice of political assassinations and the 'hunting' of leaders of sovereign states, which contradicts the fundamental principles of civilised interstate relations and grossly violates international law,” the MFA statement said and pointed to vast damage to civilian infrastructure in the region.

The Foreign Ministry's statement came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared in his message to his Tehranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian that Khamenei's killing was a cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law.

“Please accept my deepest condolences in connection with the assassination of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and members of his family, committed in a cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law,” Putin said in his condolence message, Kremlin said.