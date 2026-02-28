ETV Bharat / international

Russia Condemns US, Israeli Strikes On Iran, Calls For Return To Diplomacy

Moscow: Russia on Saturday condemned the US-Israeli joint strikes on Iran qualifying it as an “unprovoked” aggression against a sovereign state in violation of international law and called for immediate return to diplomacy.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also described the US and Israeli forces' strikes against the Iranian territory as “a pre-planned” act of aggression against an independent UN member state.

The US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran early Saturday, which came after days of build-up with US President Donald Trump ramping up the pressure on Tehran to agree to a new deal on its nuclear programme.

“The scale and nature of the military, political, and propaganda preparations preceding this reckless move, including the deployment of a large US military force to the region, leave no doubt that this was a pre-planned and unprovoked act of armed aggression against a sovereign and independent UN member state, in violation of the fundamental principles and norms of international law,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It condemned that the attacks are being carried out under the guise of a renewed negotiation process.

The strikes were carried out despite Israel’s signals to Russia that Tel Aviv has no interest in military confrontation with the Islamic Republic, the Foreign Ministry statement said.

“Washington and Tel Aviv have once again embarked on a dangerous adventure that is rapidly bringing the region closer to a humanitarian, economic, and, quite possibly, radiological catastrophe.