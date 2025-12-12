ETV Bharat / international

Russia's Central Bank To Approach Court Amid EU Plans To Confiscate Frozen Assets

Moscow: Russia's central bank on Friday described the European Union’s decision to freeze its assets as “illegal actions” and threatened to file lawsuits to recover damages. The Bank of Russia intends to recover damages caused to the Russian regulator from the Belgian depository Euroclear and will file a corresponding lawsuit in the Moscow Arbitration Court, a statement from the bank said.

The central bank made this decision “in connection with the illegal actions of the Euroclear depository,” as well as due to the mechanisms officially being considered by the European Commission for the direct or indirect use of the Bank of Russia's assets without its consent, it said. Earlier, the European Union (EU) declared to keep the Russian bank's assets frozen “for foreseeable future” using an emergency clause, according to reports.

As the EU summit next week is scheduled to discuss indefinitely freezing Russian sovereign assets to finance Ukraine’s budget, including purchase of arms to regain lost territories, Moscow has cautioned that it will reciprocate.

Brussels-based Euroclear is believed to be holding about Euro 193 billion Russian assets. The Belgian government, which hosts this financial institute, has spoken against confiscation of these assets to finance Ukraine as no other EU government is willing to share liability for the step if Moscow goes to court.