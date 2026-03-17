ETV Bharat / international

Russia Blames US And Israel For Escalating Middle East Violence, Urges To End Hostilities

New Delhi: Russia on Tuesday condemned the United States and Israel for instigating an "unprecedented spiral of violence" that has caused extensive civilian casualties and widespread damage to infrastructure across the region.

In a statement issued Monday night(local time), Moscow’s Foreign Ministry blamed Washington and Tel Aviv for what it described as a "treacherous and unprovoked attack on Iran" and called for an immediate end to hostilities.

The Russian government also expressed its readiness to contribute, "within the scope of its available capabilities," to efforts aimed at reaching a long-term and durable settlement of the conflict. This echoes separate diplomatic efforts by Russian officials, including phone calls between President Vladimir Putin and Iran's leadership, in which Moscow reiterated support for de-escalation and political solutions amid the widening Middle East crisis.

According to the official text, the toll of victims from what Moscow terms "American-Israeli aggression" now runs into "hundreds and thousands," with significant harm inflicted on civilian infrastructure.