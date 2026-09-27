ETV Bharat / international

Russia Backs India's Candidature For UNSC Permanent Seat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Sunday, September 13, 2026. ( IANS )

United Nations: Russia has backed India's candidature for a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council, saying that any reform of the UN body cannot involve additional seats being allocated to Western countries, especially Germany and Japan.

“Our principled approach is the following: UN Security Council reform cannot involve any additional seats being allocated to Western countries, especially to Germany and Japan, who are now on the path to militarism and revanchism,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his address to the UN General Assembly.

“We are in favour of broadening the representation of Asia, Africa, and Latin America. We support Brazil's and India's candidatures for a permanent seat, and at the same time, I wish to emphasise this: we must satisfy the interests of the African continent,” he said.