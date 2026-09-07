ETV Bharat / international

Russia Announces The Closure Of The German Consulate In St. Petersburg

Moscow: Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Monday announced the closure of the German consulate in St. Petersburg, a tit-for-tat move that reflected the simmering tensions between the two countries.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the German consulate must stop operations and its workers must leave Russia by Sept. 18. It reaffirmed the previously announced decision to shut German cultural centers in the country and said their employees must leave no later than Sunday.

The ministry said the moves were retaliation for Germany’s “unfriendly” decision Wednesday to close both the Russian consulate in Bonn and the Russian House cultural center in the German capital, Berlin.