ETV Bharat / international

Russia Announces The Closure Of The German Consulate In St. Petersburg

The ministry said the moves were retaliation for Germany’s “unfriendly” decision Wednesday to close both Russian consulate in Bonn and the Russian House cultural center.

Russia Announces The Closure Of The German Consulate In St. Petersburg
A woman walks past the German Consulate General building in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2023 (AP)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : September 7, 2026 at 8:36 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Moscow: Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Monday announced the closure of the German consulate in St. Petersburg, a tit-for-tat move that reflected the simmering tensions between the two countries.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the German consulate must stop operations and its workers must leave Russia by Sept. 18. It reaffirmed the previously announced decision to shut German cultural centers in the country and said their employees must leave no later than Sunday.

The ministry said the moves were retaliation for Germany’s “unfriendly” decision Wednesday to close both the Russian consulate in Bonn and the Russian House cultural center in the German capital, Berlin.

Germany blamed Russia for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport on Aug. 4, when an explosives-laden drone was found near a Ukrainian plane.

The airport is a major international freight hub used for providing support to Ukraine. The drone was later defused. Moscow has denied involvement.

Read More

  1. Jaishankar-Putin Moscow Meeting: Russia Assures India Of Uninterrupted Supply Of Energy, Fertilisers
  2. Jaishankar Meets Putin In Moscow; Discusses Trade, Energy, Fertiliser Supplies

TAGGED:

GERMAN CONSULATE
CLOSURE OF THE GERMAN CONSULATE
ST PETERSBURG
RUSSIA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.