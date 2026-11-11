ETV Bharat / international

Russia And Ukraine Agree To A Large Exchange Of Prisoners Of War, Officials At Abu Dhabi Talks Say

United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, left, speaks to United States envoy Steve Witkoff during the trilateral talks between Russia and Ukraine mediated by the U.S. in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026 ( AP )

Abu Dhabi: Officials at U.S.-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine said Wednesday that the sides have agreed a large exchange of prisoners of war.

"One of the positives is we agreed that we're going to have the biggest humanitarian release of prisoners, which we're going to finalize the numbers tomorrow," Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, said after the two days of talks in Abu Dhabi ended.

Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, and Rustem Umerov, who led Kyiv's delegation in Abu Dhabi, confirmed the planned exchange.

Rustem Umerov, Head of Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, third from the right, speaks during the coordination meeting before the trilateral talks between Russia and Ukraine mediated by the US in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. (AP)

Hopes were low for any major breakthrough in the first meeting in nine months between the delegations. Russia and Ukraine have from time to time swapped prisoners during their nearly five-year war. U.S. officials say they are determined to revive Washington's peace efforts that so far have failed to deliver significant results.

Kushner says he and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Moscow on Thursday to meet with President Vladimir Putin, then fly to Dublin to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

United States envoy Steve Witkoff, right, speaks during the coordination meeting before the trilateral talks between Russia and Ukraine mediated by the US in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. (AP)

The context of the negotiations has changed since the last meeting in February in Geneva. The Trump administration has to reckon with Democrats, who could demand more support for Ukraine, taking over the U.S. Congress in January following the U.S. midterm elections.

Also, Russia's wartime economy is under heavy strain, and Ukraine is reeling from devastating aerial attacks on its power grid. Umerov said Kyiv's delegation is expected to meet Wednesday with European officials.

Moscow doesn't want European countries, which are concerned about Russia's conduct and broader intentions on the continent, involved in the direct negotiations. However, representatives of European governments, the European Union and NATO were in Abu Dhabi and were consulting with the Ukrainian delegation, officials said.