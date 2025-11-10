ETV Bharat / international

Russia, India To Sign Labour Mobility Agreement During Putin’s Visit In December

Moscow: India and Russia are expected to sign a bilateral mobility agreement during President Vladimir Putin’s visit to New Delhi in the first week of December. This accord will establish a framework for legal migration, protection of workers’ rights and expansion of skilled Indian manpower in Russia as the post-Communist nation is feeling an acute shortage of qualified and skilled workers in its expanding economy.

According to reports, the agreement will ensure legal protection for existing Indian workers and open pathways for thousands of new professionals in industries such as construction, textiles, engineering and electronics. By the end of the year, over 70,000 Indian nationals are expected to be officially employed across Russia under the quotas managed by the Russian Ministry of Labour.

The Moscow-based Indian Business Alliance (IBA) has welcomed the forthcoming India-Russia Mobility Agreement and considers this initiative a strategic milestone in expanding India-Russia relations.