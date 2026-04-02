ETV Bharat / international

Russia Administers Domestically-Made Cancer Vaccine On 60-Year-Old

Moscow: The first patient in Russia was administered a domestically-made personalized cancer vaccine on April 1.

"The Russian Health Ministry’s National Medical Research Centre for Radiology has, for the first time in clinical practice, administered the Neooncovac personalized anti-cancer vaccine to a patient diagnosed with skin melanoma. The first patient to receive the vaccine was a 60-year-old resident of the Kursk Region," read a statement by the country's Health Ministry.

The procedure was performed at the National Medical Research Centre (NMIC) of Radiology of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, a man with skin melanoma was injected with the antitumor mRNA vaccine Neoonkovac. The patient is currently undergoing immunotherapy.