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Russia Administers Domestically-Made Cancer Vaccine On 60-Year-Old

The procedure was performed at the National Medical Research Centre (NMIC) of Radiology of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation.

The first patient in Russia was administered a domestically-made personalized cancer vaccine on April 1.
Representational image (X@russembkenya)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 2, 2026 at 11:01 PM IST

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Moscow: The first patient in Russia was administered a domestically-made personalized cancer vaccine on April 1.

"The Russian Health Ministry’s National Medical Research Centre for Radiology has, for the first time in clinical practice, administered the Neooncovac personalized anti-cancer vaccine to a patient diagnosed with skin melanoma. The first patient to receive the vaccine was a 60-year-old resident of the Kursk Region," read a statement by the country's Health Ministry.

The procedure was performed at the National Medical Research Centre (NMIC) of Radiology of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, a man with skin melanoma was injected with the antitumor mRNA vaccine Neoonkovac. The patient is currently undergoing immunotherapy.

In a post on X, the Russian Embassy in Kenya stated, "Russia delivered its 1st personalized cancer vaccine, Neooncovac, to a melanoma patient at the National Medical Research Center for Radiology. A 60-year-old from the Kursk region received mRNA-based treatment alongside immunotherapy. Significant advance in precision oncology."

The vaccine is currently being positioned as a treatment option for adult patients with inoperable or metastatic melanoma. Meanwhile, Alexander Gintsburg, scientific director at the Gamaleya National Research Center, earlier claimed the vaccine's effectiveness could exceed 90%, though comprehensive peer-reviewed data is yet to be published.

The development signals Russia's push towards personalised immunotherapy, even as global experts emphasise the need for larger clinical trials and independent validation before broader adoption.

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TAGGED:

RUSSIA
NATIONAL MEDICAL RESEARCH CENTER
MINISTRY OF HEALTH OF RUSSIA
CANCER VACCINE

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