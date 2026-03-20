ETV Bharat / international

Russia Accuses Israel Of 'Deliberate And Targeted' Strike On TV Crew In Lebanon

This photograph shows the destruction after an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern coastal city of Tyre’s Al Hosh neighborhood, on March 19, 2026. ( AFP )

Moscow: Russia on Thursday blamed Israel for what it called a "targeted" airstrike that wounded a TV crew from state-run RT in Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli strikes and ground operations in the country's south.

The Ruptly video agency, a subsidiary of RT, posted footage showing an explosion and plumes of smoke rising through the air metres behind RT's reporter, who was wearing a bulletproof vest with a "Press" sign on it as he delivered an on-air report.

The reporter and a cameraman "were injured in an Israeli attack in southern Lebanon, while they were reporting", Ruptly said on Telegram, adding both were "conscious and receiving medical attention".

"Given the killing of 200 journalists in Gaza, today's events cannot be called accidental," the Russian foreign ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.

In a statement on Thursday, she added that "the missile was fired by Israeli forces". "The crew's clothing clearly read 'press' and they were carrying only cameras and microphones. The attack struck a site clear of military installations," she said.