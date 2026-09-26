ETV Bharat / international

Russia Accuses Europe Of Seeking To Thwart Ukraine talks

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine during the 81st United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on September 23, 2026. ( AFP )

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Europe Saturday of "doing everything" to thwart talks to resolve the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv, in an outspoken UN speech in which he vowed his country would achieve its Ukraine aims.

"Europe is doing everything it can to thwart peace talks in which the Trump administration is interested," he said.

"The aims of the special military operation will be achieved, the threat to Russian security will be eliminated and peaceful life will come back. This will happen no matter the circumstances," he added, using Moscow's terminology for the conflict.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul met earlier Saturday with Lavrov, the first meeting between Moscow and Berlin's foreign ministers since before the war.

The talks took place as tensions between Berlin and Moscow intensified, with Germany accusing Russia of orchestrating an attempted drone attack on Leipzig airport and each country ordering the closure of the other's consulate.

"Wadephul called on the Russian Federation to abandon its dangerous path of escalation vis-a-vis Germany, Europe, and NATO," a German diplomat said.

"He made it clear: incidents such as the recent attempted attack in Leipzig or further hybrid assaults would not shake Germany's resolve to support Ukraine."