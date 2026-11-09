ETV Bharat / international

Russell Brand Is Sentenced To 10 1/2 Years In A British Prison For Rape And Sexual Assault

Comedian and actor Russell Brand, accompanied by his wife Laura Brand, arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. ( AP )

LONDON: Russell Brand was sentenced Monday to 10 1/2 years in prison for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others during a period when his comedy career built around boasts of erotic exploits was taking off.

Judge Joel Bennathan told Brand that he showed a “casual and arrogant disregard” for any woman who said no to him.

“About 20 years ago, Russell Brand, you were becoming famous,” Bennathan said. “You were clever — and in many people’s eyes, funny and charismatic. You had also become a sexual predator.”

Brand showed little emotion during the hearing and turned to mouth the words “we'll be OK” to his wife after he stood up and was led away by court officers.

The 51-year-old actor-comedian, known for outrageous stand-up routines and behavior on television and radio broadcasts, along with drug and alcohol battles, had maintained his innocence and said all his encounters were consensual.

But a jury of eight men and four women found him guilty of attacking four of six accusers on allegations dating back to 2004. He was cleared of two counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones said Brand abused the influence and power that came with his fame.

“He used it to facilitate access to women without which the offending could not have taken place. It also fed his own view that he could commit such offenses with impunity," Karmy-Jones said.

Brand supported by wife, father and fans outside court

Brand wore a gray suit and an open collar shirt with a loose white tie. His long, graying hair was pulled back and knotted in a man bun atop his head. He clenched a crucifix in his right hand.

Defense lawyer Ian Winter urged the judge to consider Brand's good character, saying his only previous conviction was for marijuana possession in 1995 and that had performed charitable work and helped others overcome drug and alcohol abuse.

Brand was supported in Southwark Crown Court by his wife, Laura, who entered the courthouse without him, and his father, Ron Brand. Russell Brand had been free during the trial but was jailed following Thursday's verdict.

A couple of Brand's supporters who reflected his recent conversion to Christianity held a banner bearing crosses with the words: “Russell Brand we stand with you. Christ was crucified for telling the truth. Russell is the truth.”

Victims tell court it was difficult to see Brand celebrated in public

The accusers came forward following a 2023 investigation by The Times and Channel 4 that aired accounts from women who said they had been sexually abused and degraded by Brand.

One of the women he was convicted of abusing spoke in court about the impact of the crime and the others provided statements read by the prosecutor.

A woman Brand was convicted of sexually assaulting during a birthday party at a London bar in 2004 said that the assault left her in shock and turmoil and made her feel like “damaged goods.”