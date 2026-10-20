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India-US Close To A Trade Deal As Rubio Visit Focuses On Deeper Energy And Investment Links

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, shakes hands with External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, right, before their meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday. ( AP )

By Nirmala Ganapathy 4 Min Read

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to India highlighted growing American interest in securing energy and trade deals as the two countries move toward a trade agreement.

Rubio, who is on his second visit to India this year, held talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in Mumbai on the first day of a three-day visit with a strong business component, including a trip to Jamnagar, home to the world's largest single-site refineries owned by Reliance Industries Limited. India "is a very important partner for us," Rubio said in remarks to the press.

Jaishankar and Rubio also laid a wreath at the 26/11 memorial at Hotel Taj, Mumbai. "We must continue our strong partnership in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," said Jaishankar on X. Rubio's visit comes soon after US President Donald Trump decided to waive sanctions on countries including India and other buyers of Russian oil amid forward movement in trade negotiations, The move has brought some cheer in an otherwise troubling year for the relationship. "We're very, very close. We're about as close as you can be without having an executed agreement. There's a small number of items left to wrap up. I think that will happen shortly," said Rubio on the trade negotiations. Indian officials have also said that the two sides are close to a trade deal. The forward movement in trade negotiations comes amid Trump's interest in growing economic ties with India, which as a fast-growing economy offers a large market for American firms. At the same time, Indian firms have continued to expand overseas, even as the US is seeking foreign investments. This is seen to have created opportunities for both sides. Reliance is investing in the US' first oil refinery in 50 years in Texas and is among the largest buyers of Venezuelan crude oil outside the United States. Rubio's visit to Jamnagar on Wednesday underlined Washington's growing interest in Indian firms amid Trump America First agenda, aimed at bringing investments into the US and creating jobs.