India-US Close To A Trade Deal As Rubio Visit Focuses On Deeper Energy And Investment Links
Jaishankar says India and the US must continue the strong partnership in combating terrorism.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 7:48 PM IST
New Delhi: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to India highlighted growing American interest in securing energy and trade deals as the two countries move toward a trade agreement.
Rubio, who is on his second visit to India this year, held talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in Mumbai on the first day of a three-day visit with a strong business component, including a trip to Jamnagar, home to the world's largest single-site refineries owned by Reliance Industries Limited. India "is a very important partner for us," Rubio said in remarks to the press.
Jaishankar and Rubio also laid a wreath at the 26/11 memorial at Hotel Taj, Mumbai. "We must continue our strong partnership in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," said Jaishankar on X.
Joined US @SecRubio in laying a wreath at the 26/11 memorial at Hotel Taj, Mumbai today. We must continue our strong partnership in combatting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. 🇮🇳 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Hg7QmVCn9e— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 20, 2026
Rubio's visit comes soon after US President Donald Trump decided to waive sanctions on countries including India and other buyers of Russian oil amid forward movement in trade negotiations, The move has brought some cheer in an otherwise troubling year for the relationship.
"We're very, very close. We're about as close as you can be without having an executed agreement. There's a small number of items left to wrap up. I think that will happen shortly," said Rubio on the trade negotiations. Indian officials have also said that the two sides are close to a trade deal.
The forward movement in trade negotiations comes amid Trump's interest in growing economic ties with India, which as a fast-growing economy offers a large market for American firms. At the same time, Indian firms have continued to expand overseas, even as the US is seeking foreign investments. This is seen to have created opportunities for both sides.
Reliance is investing in the US' first oil refinery in 50 years in Texas and is among the largest buyers of Venezuelan crude oil outside the United States.
Rubio's visit to Jamnagar on Wednesday underlined Washington's growing interest in Indian firms amid Trump America First agenda, aimed at bringing investments into the US and creating jobs.
Talking about opportunities increasing Reliance's refining capabilities in Venezuela, Rubio, calling India a "refining superpower" said, "We've talked to them about it in the past. We're going to go see what the holdup is and what opportunities exist. We'll see how the conversation goes. This is a company that has had a presence in Venezuela in the past and whose refining capabilities are substantial." Rubio has been playing a key role in overseeing Venezuela since the US ousted former President Nicolas Maduro.
For India too, the relationship with the US remains consequential with closer defence and technology collaboration seen as advantageous for India. The US is a key strategic partners and also India's top export market. Last year India and the US signed a 10-year defence framework agreement to deepen the bilateral defence relationship.
Following talks, Jaishankar said on X: "We shared views on further advancement of our ties, focusing on trade, energy, technology, defence and people to people ties. Also exchanged views on regional developments."
A trade deal would mean stability for Indian exporters and create opportunities for Indian firms in the US. India's merchandise exports to the United States touched $50.81 billion during the April–September period this year, according to Ministry of Commerce and Industry data.
SECRETARY RUBIO on TRADE AGREEMENT: We're very, very close. We're about as close as you can be without having an executed agreement. There's a small number of items left to wrap up, I think that will happen shortly. https://t.co/frwU0XbYAA— Department of State (@StateDept) October 20, 2026
Still, the business aspect of Rubio's visit also showed the duality of American foreign policy even as Washington woos foreign companies and investments. Amid the effort to woo foreign investment, Washington has also tightened H-1B visa and green card processes for Indian professionals and major Indian tech firms as part of its effort to narrow immigration paths.
This is an area of strain in India-US ties apart from the US engagement with Pakistan and the continuing possibility of US pressure to reduce oil trade with Russia. For India, the challenge remains to engage with a transactional US administration while protecting its own energy and economic interests.
Against this backdrop, Rubio is viewed in India as an official who has sought to stabilise India-US ties, underlining the importance of his visit to India. "So I think despite all that is being said and being done by certain elements of the Trump administration, Marco Rubio himself has been one of those who has invested in the relationship and continues to look at this relationship from a long-term perspective," noted Harsh V. Pant, Vice President at Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi.
The visit also underlines how the contours of the relationship are changing under Trump. " It is certainly clear that economic, trade and energy ties are going to be important in the Indo-US relationship. The way global conversations and global issues are moving. This is an important issue," added Pant.