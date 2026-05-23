ETV Bharat / international

Rubio Says 'Chance' Of Iran Accepting Deal As Soon As Saturday

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there was a chance Iran would accept a deal to end the Middle East war as soon as Saturday. His comments came as Pakistan's powerful army chief arrived in Tehran to bolster mediation and US President Donald Trump abruptly skipped his son's wedding to stay in Washington due to "circumstances pertaining to government", fuelling speculation that talks had entered a sensitive stage.

Rubio said there had been progress in negotiations but did not rule out Trump resuming attacks on Iran.

"There might be some news a little later today. There may not be. I hope there will be," Rubio told reporters in New Delhi during his first visit to India.

"There's been some progress done, some progress made. Even as I speak to you now, there's some work being done," he said.