ETV Bharat / international

Rubio Orders Visiting Iranian UN Delegation To Leave NYC Ahead of Schedule

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks to the media during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters ( File/AP )

Washington: Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered Iran's foreign minister and his delegation to the U.N. General Assembly to leave New York earlier than they had planned, two U.S. officials said Wednesday.

The Trump administration had granted visas, albeit with severe restrictions, to Iran's president and foreign minister and their delegations to attend the annual meeting of world leaders despite the hostilities between the two countries. While President Masoud Pezeshkian left New York a day after speaking at the United Nations last week, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had remained behind ostensibly to participate in indirect talks with the U.S. on opening the Strait of Hormuz, ending the conflict and resuming negotiations over Iran's nuclear program.