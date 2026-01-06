ETV Bharat / international

Rubio, Hegseth Brief Congressional Leaders As Questions Mount Over Next Steps In Venezuela

Washington: Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other top officials briefed leaders in Congress late Monday on the striking military operation in Venezuela amid mounting concerns that President Donald Trump is embarking on a new era of U.S. expansionism without consultation of lawmakers or a clear vision for running the South American country.

Republican leaders entered the closed-door session at the Capitol largely supportive of Trump's decision to forcibly remove Venezuela's president Nicolás Maduro from power, but many Democrats emerged with more questions as Trump maintains a fleet of naval vessels off the Venezuelan coast and urges U.S. companies to reinvest in the country's underperforming oil industry.

A war powers resolution that would prohibit U.S. military action in Venezuela without approval from Congress is heading for a vote this week in the Senate.

"We don't expect troops on the ground," said House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said afterward.

He said Venezuela's new leadership cannot be allowed to engage in narcoterrorism or the trafficking of drugs into the U.S., which sparked Trump's initial campaign of deadly boat strikes that have killed more than 115 people.

"This is not a regime change. This is demand for a change in behavior," Johnson said. "We don't expect direct involvement in any other way beyond just coercing the new, the interim government, to get that going."

Johnson added, "We have a way of persuasion — because their oil exports as you know have been seized, and I think that will bring the country to a new governance in very short order," he said.

But Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, emerged saying, "There are still many more questions that need to be answered."

"What is the cost? How much is this going to cost the United States of America?" Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said afterward.

Lawmakers were kept in the dark

The briefing, which stretched for two hours, came days after the surprise military action that few, if any, of the congressional leaders, knew about until after it was underway — a remarkable delay in informing Congress, which has ultimate say over matters of war.

Administration officials fielded a range of questions — from further involvement of U.S. troops on the ground to the role of the Venezuelan opposition leadership that appeared to have been sidelined by the Trump administration as the country's vice president, Maduro ally Delcy Rodriguez, swiftly became the country's interim president.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Air Force Gen. Dan Caine and Attorney General Pam Bondi, who brought drug trafficking charges against Maduro, all joined the classified session. It was intended for the so-called "gang of eight" leaders, which includes Intelligence committee leadership as well as the chairmen and ranking lawmakers on the national security committees.