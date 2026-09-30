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Rubio Addresses US Ambassadors' Meeting In New Delhi

Secretary of State Marco Rubio attends a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio virtually addressed a conference of American ambassadors from South and Central Asia in New Delhi. The Ambassadors Regional Conference was hosted by US envoy to India Sergio Gor in New Delhi on Tuesday.

"Earlier today, I called into our Ambassadors Regional Conference in India, hosted by Ambassador Sergio Gor,” Rubio said in a post on X. He said it was great to speak with US Ambassadors and Chiefs of Mission from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

"Our Ambassadors are proudly making America safer, stronger, and more prosperous," Rubio said.

Rubio is scheduled to visit Uzbekistan in mid-October with a business delegation of more than 100 American companies to advance the US-Central Asia strategic partnership and strengthen bilateral diplomatic and commercial cooperation.

The US has been deepening its ties with Uzbekistan over the past decade, and the former Soviet state has emerged as a key ally in the region. During his visit to Samarkand, Rubio will also participate in the C5+1 Ministerial alongside the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

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