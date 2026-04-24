ETV Bharat / international

RSS Not Indian Ku Klux Klan, Says Hosabale; Flags Misunderstandings In US

Washington: The RSS is not an Indian version of the Ku Klux Klan, the American white supremacist group, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said here, highlighting the organisation's work across different spheres of society.

Speaking at an interactive session at the New India Conference organised by the Hudson Institute, Hosabale said there are misconceptions about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) similar to misunderstandings about India in the US.

"The narrative that has been built for decades, knowingly or unknowingly as part of an agenda or otherwise, is that RSS is a Hindu supremacist organisation or that it is anti-Christian, anti-minority, anti-development and anti-modernisation," he said during a discussion with author Walter Russell Mead on Thursday.

"So what is pro is not highlighted; instead, the anti has always been propagated... some Indian version of the Ku Klux Klan, which we are not," Hosabale said. He said Hindu philosophy and culture view the whole world as one family and do not endorse supremacy.

"We see oneness in everything, living and non-living. When that is the basic philosophy of Hindus, the question of a supremacist nature does not arise. Also, in history, Hindus have never invaded any country," the RSS chief said. Hosabale described RSS as a volunteer-driven movement rooted in India’s cultural and civilisational ethos.

"RSS is a people's voluntary movement inspired by cultural ethos and civilisation values of the ancient society of India, which is generally known as Hindu culture. "To create volunteers with character, self-confidence, a sense of service to the community and for organising the society, the RSS organises daily assemblies and weekly assemblies for one hour. Through these one-hour gatherings, called shakhas, we inculcate values of life," he said.

Hosabale said that the RSS views Hindu identity as a civilisational, not religious, identity. "Tensions with minority groups and neighbouring countries stem from political interests and wrong interpretations of history," he said, adding that ongoing dialogue with minority communities was key to resolving misunderstandings. Hosabale said tensions between neighbouring countries were because of various factors, including the political leadership there.