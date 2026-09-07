ETV Bharat / international

Loyalty Of British Hindus Lies With 'Karma Bhoomi' UK: RSS Chief Bhagwat

London: Hindutva is clear that your 'karma bhoomi' is where your loyalties lie, and for British Hindus that is the UK, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday. Addressing a large diaspora celebration entitled ‘Celebration of Oneness’, attended by hundreds of community leaders, students and volunteers of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) UK in London, Bhagwat answered a series of pre-submitted questions by the audience.

He was also asked to define Hindutva to clear up misconceptions associated with the term at the main public-facing event of the UK leg of his three-nation tour.

“Actually, there is no conflict; if British Hindus are achcha pukka sacha (good, strong, true) Hindus, there will never be a conflict between British and Bharat interests,” said Bhagwat, responding to a question about the fear of divided loyalties of the Hindu community between their land of birth (janma bhoomi) and their field of duty (karma bhoomi).

“If at all that happens, it is obvious that British Hindus will go with Britain. An exception may happen, but Hindutva is clear on this – your karma bhoomi is where your loyalties lie. Your janma bhoomi, or land of your origin or your birthplace, is where you get the values by which you live in your karma bhoomi, while serving it. So, Hindutva never asks you to betray your karma bhoomi,” he said.

Bhagwat said the word Hindu cannot be understood based on any religious practice or lifestyle.