ETV Bharat / international

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat True Believer In US-India Ties: Indian-American Venture Capitalist

New York: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat interacted with leaders and executives from various industries at a roundtable here, with an Indian-American venture capitalist highlighting his “unshakable confidence" in Indian youth and describing him as a “true believer” in US-India friendship.

Bhagwat is in New York for a three-day visit as part of the RSS' centenary-year global outreach programme. Taking to X on Thursday, Silicon Valley-based venture capitalist Asha Jadeja Motwani, who was part of the meeting, said the 75-year-old RSS chief discussed various topics, ranging from space to quantum computing.

“Had an amazing roundtable meeting with Mr Mohan Bhagwat in NY. He fielded important questions from all of us from various industries, including telecommunications, space, clean energy, not-so-clean energy, technology, quantum computing, etc,” Motwani said.

She said those attending the interaction wanted to know how Bhagwat could help streamline procedures at various state levels and help set up companies or manufacturing plants in India without the “bureaucratic drag”. Motwani said the RSS chief “brilliantly” answered their questions, while making clear that he was not speaking on behalf of the Indian government.

She further said his answers “inspired confidence in all of us that he might be able to get a few things done”. Listing key takeaways from the interaction with Bhagwat, Jadeja said, “The man has a heart of gold, truly believes in a unified India and a unified world. He sees absolutely no difference between various religious groups. For him, all Indians are ‘kutumbhakam’ (family).”