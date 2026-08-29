ETV Bharat / international

Mohan Bhagwat New York Event: RSS Chief To Address Over 5,000 People In Madison Square Garden Today

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to address a 'Universal Oneness' event at New York's Madison Square Garden on Saturday, with organisers confident that more than 5,000 people from 39 US states will attend it.

The gathering, scheduled to begin at 2 pm (11:30 pm India time), will bring together people from 85 cities, according to event spokesperson Priya Samanth, who also said that more than 200 organisations have partnered for the programme.

Event spokesperson Priya Samanth (ANI)

"This event is a celebration of the Indian philosophy 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family)," Samanth said. "And we all can live in peace and harmony, even though we have our differences," she said, adding the programme would be an interfaith gathering with cultural and spiritual elements.

The RSS chief arrived in New York on Tuesday as part of a three-nation outreach tour covering the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Saturday's event is organised as part of the RSS centenary-year programmes.

The programme will include an a cappella performance by Indian-American youth and the chanting of hymns, according to Samanth. She said the registration process had drawn an overwhelming response.

"We got overflooded with the requests to attend this event. It is closed now. Those unable to attend in person would be able to watch the programme online," she said.

On Friday, Bhagwat visited the ISKCON temple in New York during his ongoing US tour. He participated in a food distribution initiative for homeless people, stressing that Krishna consciousness can help overcome conflicts and divisions in the world.