Mohan Bhagwat New York Event: RSS Chief To Address Over 5,000 People In Madison Square Garden Today
Organisers says the event is a celebration of the Indian philosophy 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family).
Published : August 29, 2026 at 1:28 PM IST
New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to address a 'Universal Oneness' event at New York's Madison Square Garden on Saturday, with organisers confident that more than 5,000 people from 39 US states will attend it.
The gathering, scheduled to begin at 2 pm (11:30 pm India time), will bring together people from 85 cities, according to event spokesperson Priya Samanth, who also said that more than 200 organisations have partnered for the programme.
"This event is a celebration of the Indian philosophy 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family)," Samanth said. "And we all can live in peace and harmony, even though we have our differences," she said, adding the programme would be an interfaith gathering with cultural and spiritual elements.
The RSS chief arrived in New York on Tuesday as part of a three-nation outreach tour covering the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Saturday's event is organised as part of the RSS centenary-year programmes.
The programme will include an a cappella performance by Indian-American youth and the chanting of hymns, according to Samanth. She said the registration process had drawn an overwhelming response.
"We got overflooded with the requests to attend this event. It is closed now. Those unable to attend in person would be able to watch the programme online," she said.
On Friday, Bhagwat visited the ISKCON temple in New York during his ongoing US tour. He participated in a food distribution initiative for homeless people, stressing that Krishna consciousness can help overcome conflicts and divisions in the world.
#WATCH | RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat paid a visit to the ISKCON temple in New York during his US trip. As part of the visit, he also took part in a food distribution initiative aimed at helping homeless people in the city. pic.twitter.com/TsIg8HXcAT— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2026
Addressing devotees at the temple, Bhagwat spoke about the importance of consciousness in bringing people together despite differences and conflicts.
"In today's world, there are so many conflicts, so many dualities. The only thing that unites is consciousness. That consciousness is Krishna Consciousness - we are one and we have been having it through these dualities of this world with the strong understanding that though there are so many diversities, dualities, conflicts, really it is all Krishna," Bhagwat said.
He said that if the understanding that "everything is part of Krishna reaches people's hearts, it could contribute to creating a better and more harmonious world".
#WATCH | US: RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat today paid a visit to 26 2nd Avenue in New York City, where Swami Prabhupada founded the first ISKCON Temple. As part of the visit, he also took part in a food distribution initiative aimed at helping homeless people in the city.… pic.twitter.com/3zWTZvyrmt— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2026
"Everything is Krishna - if that word reaches every heart, the world will definitely be a better world; it will not be the material world we see today, it will be a heavenly abode for every human being," he added.
Earlier this week, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he did not support the RSS event but acknowledged that he was unsure whether the city administration had jurisdiction to cancel a privately organised gathering.
Meanwhile, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Shri Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, who is scheduled to attend the programme, said those protesting the event have the right to express their views and criticise it.
He said the event would convey a message of universal fraternity and harmony, emphasising the Indian cultural belief that the world is one family.
RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar described the 'Universal Oneness Celebration' as an interfaith gathering bringing together a diverse, multicultural and multi-faith audience.
The Hindu American Foundation has also issued a security advisory ahead of the event, urging attendees to remain vigilant, maintain situational awareness and keep interactions civil.
The RSS was founded in Nagpur in 1925 and is marking 100 years since its establishment. It describes itself as a volunteer-based cultural organisation focused on character-building, social service and national development. Bhagwat has served as the RSS Sarsanghchalak since 2009.
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