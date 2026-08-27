ETV Bharat / international

'Hindu-Americans Be Vigilant, Avoid Confrontation': Community Alert Ahead Of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s New York Event

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat being received on his arrival John F. Kennedy International Airport ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival, in New York, United States. ( PTI )

Washington: A US-based advocacy group of Hindu-Americans has issued a community alert for those attending RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s event in New York, urging them to avoid confrontation with activists opposing the programme on Saturday.

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF), a US-based non-profit, has warned of attempts to disrupt and cancel the Universal Oneness Celebrations, featuring Bhagwat, scheduled for Saturday at the Infosys Theatre at Madison Square Garden.

The Hindus for Human Rights and other like-minded organisations have planned protests outside Madison Square Garden on Saturday coinciding with the event featuring the RSS chief.

“Mohan Bhagwat does not represent Hindus. He leads an extremist Hindu nationalist movement that has fuelled violence, exclusion and fear for minority communities,” said Sravya Tadepalli, Deputy Executive Director of Hindus for Human Rights.