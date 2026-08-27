ETV Bharat / international

'Hindu-Americans Be Vigilant, Avoid Confrontation': Community Alert Ahead Of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s New York Event

The Hindu American Foundation warns of attempts to disrupt and cancel the Universal Oneness Celebrations, featuring RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat at the Infosys Theatre.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat being received on his arrival John F. Kennedy International Airport ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival, in New York, United States.
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat being received on his arrival John F. Kennedy International Airport ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival, in New York, United States. (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : August 27, 2026 at 12:02 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Washington: A US-based advocacy group of Hindu-Americans has issued a community alert for those attending RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s event in New York, urging them to avoid confrontation with activists opposing the programme on Saturday.

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF), a US-based non-profit, has warned of attempts to disrupt and cancel the Universal Oneness Celebrations, featuring Bhagwat, scheduled for Saturday at the Infosys Theatre at Madison Square Garden.

The Hindus for Human Rights and other like-minded organisations have planned protests outside Madison Square Garden on Saturday coinciding with the event featuring the RSS chief.

“Mohan Bhagwat does not represent Hindus. He leads an extremist Hindu nationalist movement that has fuelled violence, exclusion and fear for minority communities,” said Sravya Tadepalli, Deputy Executive Director of Hindus for Human Rights.

The HAF has also urged New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani to uphold his sworn duty to protect all New Yorkers, including those attending the event at Madison Square Garden and guarantee everyone’s safety and civil rights.

“If you’re attending: Be civil, respect everyone’s right to assemble, protest, and express their views,” the HAF said.

It asked the attendees to be vigilant of the surroundings and report anything suspicious to law enforcement authorities.

“If you feel threatened, leave the area and contact event security or law enforcement. Call 911 in an emergency. Avoid confrontations or altercations with anyone making provocative or threatening statements,” the HAF said.

It also asked attendees to report hate incidents, threats, vandalism, suspicious activity, or other crimes to security or law enforcement.

Read More

  1. Mohan Bhagwat's Madison Square Event In US Organised In Spirit of Open Dialogue, Says RSS
  2. NYC Mayor Mamdani Opposes RSS Chief Bhagwat's Madison Square Event
  3. Indian Overseas Congress Raises Concerns Over RSS Chief Bhagwat's US Visit
  4. People, Forces Working Against India's Goal To Become Global Leader: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat In Independence Day Speech

TAGGED:

HINDU AMERICAN FOUNDATION
RSS CHIEF
MOHAN BHAGWAT
NEW YORK EVENT
UNIVERSAL ONENESS CELEBRATIONS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.