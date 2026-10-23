ETV Bharat / international

Romania Says Rescue Mission Underway After Black Sea Ship Fire; 1 Dead, 3 Missing

Bucharest: Romanian authorities said Friday that a search and rescue mission is underway in the Black Sea after a cargo ship caught fire, leaving one dead and three missing.

The incident occurred about 13 nautical miles (15 miles) east of the port city of Constanta, according to the Romanian Naval Authority, and was reported around 10 a.m. local time. The ship's crew consisted of 10 Ukrainian citizens and 3 Azerbaijanis.

The Ministry of Interior said border police were informed by the Maritime Coordination Center about a fire on board a commercial vessel, which "suffered major damage and capsized, with an imminent risk of sinking."

"Of the 13 people on board, ten were recovered by another commercial vessel in the area, nine alive and one deceased," the ministry said. "Three others are still missing."

The authorities did not say what caused the vessel fire, but multiple local media platforms reported it had been struck by a drone.

The naval authority identified the ship as a Comoros-flagged cargo vessel named Khoryv, which the shipping data website MarineTraffic shows departed Turkey on Oct. 21 and was headed for Romania's Sulina port.