ETV Bharat / international

Rohingya 'Targeted For Destruction' By Myanmar, ICJ Hears

smoke rises from a burned house in Gawdu Zara village, northern Rakhine state, where the vast majority of the country's 1.1 million Rohingya lived, Myanmar. ( File/AP )

The Hague: Myanmar deliberately targeted the Rohingya minority with "horrific violence" in a bid to destroy the community, Gambia's justice minister told the International Court of Justice Monday at the start of a genocide hearing.

"It is not about esoteric issues of international law. It is about real people, real stories and a real group of human beings. The Rohingya of Myanmar. They have been targeted for destruction," Dawda Jallow told ICJ judges.

The Gambia brought the case accusing Myanmar of breaching the 1948 Genocide Convention during a crackdown in 2017. Legal experts are watching closely as it could give clues for how the court will handle similar accusations against Israel over its military campaign in Gaza, in a case brought to the ICJ by South Africa.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims fled violence by the Myanmar army and Buddhist militias, escaping to neighbouring Bangladesh and bringing harrowing accounts of mass rape, arson and murder. They were subjected to "the most horrific violence and destruction one could imagine", said Jallow.

Paul Reichler, a lawyer representing The Gambia, laid out searing allegations from witnesses, including gang rapes, sexual mutilation, and infants being burned alive. Today, 1.17 million Rohingya live crammed into dilapidated camps spread over 8,000 acres in Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh.

From there, mother-of-two Janifa Begum, 37, told AFP: "I want to see whether the suffering we endured is reflected during the hearing."

"We want justice and peace," she said. A final decision could take months or even years, and while the ICJ has no means of enforcing its decisions, a ruling in favour of The Gambia would heap more political pressure on Myanmar.

"We did not bring this case lightly," said Jallow.

"We brought this case after reviewing credible reports of the most brutal and vicious violations imaginable inflicted upon a vulnerable group that had been dehumanised and persecuted for many years," added the minister.

'Senseless killings'

The Gambia, a Muslim-majority country in west Africa, brought the case in 2019 to the ICJ, which rules in disputes between states.

Under the Genocide Convention, any country can file a case at the ICJ against any other it believes is in breach of the treaty.