ETV Bharat / international

15 Killed In Road Accident In Pakistan

Lahore: At least 15 people, including women and children of a family, died after a three-wheeler vehicle fell into a canal reportedly due to overspeeding in Punjab province of Pakistan, authorities said on Wednesday. The rickshaw was carrying 26 wedding guests when it fell into the canal on Tuesday in Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh district of Punjab, some 350 km from Lahore.

The Punjab Emergency Rescue 1122 said in a statement on Wednesday that three rickshaws were carrying a wedding procession from one village to another when one of them lost control due to overspeeding and fell into the Muzaffargarh Canal.

"A rescue operation was launched after three people swam through the canal and alerted Rescue 1122. Subsequently, the local community, along with rescue officials, rescued eight people on Tuesday and shifted them to a hospital," it said. By Tuesday, 12 bodies were recovered from the canal, police said.