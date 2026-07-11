ETV Bharat / international

Ro Khanna Detained Briefly By Israeli Settlers In Palestine

Washington: Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna, a 2028 US Presidential aspirant, on Saturday said he was detained by gun-wielding Israeli settlers while on a visit to Palestine.

Khanna, a Democrat from California, was visiting on Wednesday the ruins of Khirbet Zanuta, a Bedouin village in the southern West Bank that was abandoned after attacks from Israeli settlers when the incident took place.

“Israeli settlers, brandishing American-made M4S, detained me and other Americans on my trip to Palestine. When the IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) arrived, they sided with the settlers and continued our detention. They made a huge mistake,” Khanna said in a post on X.

Khanna’s experience was reported by a photographer of The New York Times, who was accompanying the Congressman.