ETV Bharat / international

Riyadh Airport Hit By Fresh Houthi Strike Day After Deadly Attack

An air traffic control tower is seen at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on September 19, 2026. ( AFP )

Riyadh: A fresh Houthi strike hit Riyadh's international airport on Sunday, killing one person and wounding 11 others, a day after a deadly attack claimed by the Yemeni group forced authorities to suspend operations there.

Saturday's attack, the deadliest on Saudi soil in more than a decade, was a sharp escalation in the Yemen war, where Riyadh has long militarily supported the internationally recognised government against the Houthis.

The Iran-backed group on Sunday claimed multiple attacks over the last 24 hours, including on the airport, and threatened to keep targeting the kingdom's transit hubs, calling them "a theatre of operations for our forces". Hours later, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the group reported that a projectile struck King Khalid International Airport, sparking a fire.

Air defences also intercepted a missile nearby, it added. The fresh attack on the airport killed one person -- a Pakistani resident -- and wounded 11 others, Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority said on X.

"The attack also caused property damage, the extent of which is currently being assessed." Authorities have extended the closure of the airport by 24 hours until 2100 GMT on Monday, the tracking site Flightradar24 said on X.

AFP journalists and locals reported hearing multiple blasts in the Saudi capital on Sunday. "The birds went into a frenzy after the sound. The whole house shook," said one resident of the Al-Aarid neighbourhood in the north of the city.

The civil aviation authority also reported another attack on Dammam airport in the east -- which the Houthis also said they had targeted -- a day after the Saudi coalition reported a projectile landing nearby.

Shortly afterwards, the coalition reported shooting down a drone, also in the east. It said early on Monday that it had also "intercepted and destroyed" a Houthi ballistic missile heading for the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, home to a major military base.

- 'Full-fledged war crime' -

The Houthis have stepped up their attacks on the Riyadh airport -- where three people were also killed on Thursday -- as well as on Saudi oil facilities and tankers in the Red Sea. Although Saudi Arabia has poured billions into its military, Houthi attacks continue to slip through.

"Saudi air defences have been able to intercept some Houthi missile and drone attacks, but Saudi Arabia is so large that it's simply impossible for them to consistently defend themselves," said Thomas Juneau, security analyst at Ottawa University.

The anti-Houthi coalition called Saturday's attack a "full-fledged war crime" and vowed to "respond decisively".

Houthi media reported two Saudi strikes in Yemen's Houthi-controlled Sanaa governorate on Sunday. A spokesman for the Houthi-run health ministry said on X that one of the strikes killed a civilian and wounded five others.