ETV Bharat / international

Riyadh Airport Attacked Again And Evacuated As Explosions Rock The Saudi Capital

This image from video obtained and verified by AP shows thick black smoke and flames rising from a fire at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. ( AP )

Cairo: The airport in the Saudi capital was attacked again on Saturday and evacuated, two regional officials said, two days after three Saudi citizens including a pilot were killed as the kingdom faces an extraordinary series of assaults in the new front in the Iran war.

One official said air traffic to the Riyadh airport had stopped. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak to the media. Canada's embassy in a statement warned of "ongoing military activity."

King Khalid International Airport has been targeted multiple times in the week since a Saudi-led coalition launched a major military offensive against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the earlier attacks, including one Wednesday that killed a Sudanese national.

A resident said he heard explosions in Riyadh

There was no immediate Houthi statement Saturday. The Saudi government-run Center for International Communication, which oversees foreign media in the kingdom, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Riyadh resident, Ahmed Sayed, told The Associated Press he heard at least two loud explosions that rocked the capital.

The airport issued a terse alert telling passengers to check their flight status with airlines before heading to the airport. At least 225 flights at the airport had been canceled over the past 24 hours, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.

Fighting in Yemen between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces has escalated, with the Saudi-led coalition providing air support for government forces in an attempt to reverse recent Houthi gains along the Red Sea. Their new position gave the rebels better surveillance of shipping on a corridor that's a crucial alternative to the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has been attacking ships.

Though the Houthis have told the AP and others they are only targeting Saudi shipping as part of a blockade in retaliation for one imposed on them, concerns about wider attacks persist. The Houthis previously attacked other ships after the war in Gaza began, calling it solidarity with Palestinians. A U.S. bombing campaign ended that.

Trump 'not happy' but no sign of new support

The Saudis have sought support from the U.S. and other allies as its airports, military facilities and oil infrastructure have come under attack. Officials said U.S. assistance has included intelligence sharing, target identification and planning for the latest offensive.