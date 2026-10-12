ETV Bharat / international

Riyadh Airport Attack: Five Seriously Injured Indians In ICU

New Delhi: Five Indians seriously injured in the attack by Houthis at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh are undergoing treatment in the ICU at a hospital, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said on Monday.

Two Indians have been admitted to the general ward, and the rest have been discharged, the embassy said, adding that officials went to the hospital to enquire about the injured persons.

"Three persons continue to be in ICU, and two more have been admitted to the ICU, two remain in the normal ward, and the rest have been discharged. The Embassy remains in constant touch with their family members and is providing all possible support," it shared in an X post.

It further said all assistance is being provided to the bereaved family of Mohammed Yousuf Ali in conducting his final rites in Riyadh itself.

"The family of late Mr Mohammed Yousuf Ali, who passed away in the attack on Riyadh airport, has decided to conduct the funeral in Riyadh itself. The mission is providing all assistance to the bereaved family, including completion of all formalities for the funeral," it said in the post

Ali passed away a day after sustaining injuries in the attack on October 10 along with three of his family members. "It's been confirmed that Yousuf sahab has passed away in the attack. The family is from Mehdipatnam in Hyderabad," All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said in a post on X late on Sunday night.

Owaisi further informed that one of Yousuf Ali's sons is undergoing knee surgery, while another is in the hospital with three of his toes cut off. Ali's daughter and wife are safe, while his aunt, who was also travelling with them, suffered injuries to the head but is out of danger, he added.