ETV Bharat / international

Interview | Rising Defence Spending Driven By Conflicts And Tech: Former Diplomat Rakesh Sood

Volunteers clean debris from a residential building damaged when a nearby police station was hit Friday in a U.S.-Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 15, 2026. ( AP )

By M L Narasimha Reddy

Hyderabad: Global military expenditure is rising sharply as conflicts spread across regions and new technologies reshape warfare, according to former diplomat Rakesh Sood. In this interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat, Foreign Policy and Strategic Affairs expert Sood explains that growing geopolitical tensions, from Europe and West Asia to Asia, along with the rapid integration of technologies such as artificial intelligence, space-based systems and missile defence, are pushing countries to increase defence budgets.

He points out that politics and historical factors remain the underlying drivers of militarisation, argues that weakened multilateralism is making the world more volatile, and reflects on the implications of the Iran crisis, Gulf security concerns, and India's balancing approach in West Asia.

Excerpts from the interview

Question: Global military spending reached a record high of $2.7 trillion in 2024 and is projected to reach $4.7 trillion by 2035, driven by geopolitical tensions. What are the consequences of this trend?

Rakesh Sood: There are two reasons why defence budgets across the world are going up. The first is the ongoing conflicts in different regions. We already have conflicts in West Asia. Gaza was already in conflict, and now tensions involving Iran are underway. In Europe, there is the conflict in Ukraine.

After the Cold War, during the 1990s, European defence expenditures had come down drastically. But now Europe has been increasing its defence spending again.

The second reason is that the US President Trump has urged his allies very directly and bluntly to increase their defence spending. As a result, many European countries are now raising their defence budgets.

Now, with tensions involving Iran, many Gulf states are increasing their defence spending as well.

In Asia, there has been significant Chinese military modernisation. China also has a number of maritime and territorial disputes.

Recently, we also saw President Trump declaring that the Western Hemisphere will be a priority area for the United States. I am sure this will also lead to some increase in defence expenditures in Latin America.

That basically leaves out the continent of Africa. Economically, many African countries are currently focused more on development issues. However, there are still many areas of instability. We see conflicts in Sudan, Somalia, Ethiopia, Mali, Libya, and Nigeria. There are also growing offshoots of fundamentalist groups, as well as the ongoing conflict in the Congo. With these kinds of tensions, defence budgets are naturally bound to increase.

The other factor driving defence budget increases, particularly in the developed world, is technology.

Everyone is talking about the need to integrate artificial intelligence into the military domain. Secondly, there is increasing reliance on space-based assets for instant communication and enhanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities. These technologies also enable precision guidance for missiles and other systems.

As missiles become more widely available, countries are also investing heavily in early warning systems and missile defence systems. Obviously, poorer countries cannot easily access these technologies or systems. But countries that are at the technological forefront, such as the United States, China, and others that can afford it, are trying to maintain a technological advantage in the defence domain.

So the two fundamental drivers are:

Rising geopolitical tensions and conflicts

Rapid technological transformation in the military sphere.

Question: Does increasing military expenditure produce greater stability, or does it contribute to a culture of fear and higher conflict risks?

Rakesh Sood: As I said earlier, one driver is the increasing number of conflicts, and that is essentially politically driven. Simply increasing military expenditure is not the primary cause of conflict. Some people argue that when powers rise and decline, which is a natural historical process, a rising power will cause concern in a declining power, potentially leading to conflict. However, I think that explanation is an oversimplification.

The real driver of tensions is politics. When countries constantly refer to their glorious past or historical grievances, it creates problems. For example, China talks about overcoming the "century of humiliation". Russia talks about its former glory and argues that Ukraine is an integral part of Russian civilisation.

In the United States, there is a narrative that globalisation and migration have hollowed out the country. Iran also refers to its own historical legacy.

These are what I would call historical resentments. When political leaders use these resentments for domestic political purposes, it leads to militarisation and creates concern among neighbours and adversaries.

It is one thing to refer to a glorious past to motivate people to work harder so that the country progresses. But when countries constantly focus on past grievances or a supposed golden age, it creates tensions.

Naturally, this leads to rising defence expenditures.

In my view, politics is the main driver, not weapons themselves.

If relations between countries are improving, you will see arms control agreements, confidence-building measures, and disarmament negotiations, either bilaterally or through multilateral institutions like the United Nations.

One of the reasons why the United Nations appears to be at a standstill today is that the major powers have growing mistrust and an eroding sense of confidence about their place in global affairs.

So we see a lack of cooperation, a lack of trust, greater reliance on force, and preparation for worst-case scenarios. As a result, military expenditures increase.

Question: Is the current global prioritisation of military investment over diplomacy and peace-building sustainable?