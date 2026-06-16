ETV Bharat / international

Returned Bangladesh From Delhi Airport To Register 'Instant Protest': PM's Aide

Dhaka: A top adviser of the Bangladesh Prime Minister on Tuesday said he returned home from New Delhi airport after he was initially denied entry as he felt the need for an "instant protest".

Dr Zahed Ur Rahman, the PM's Adviser on Policy and Strategy Affairs, and Information and Broadcasting, was stopped at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Sunday when his name was reportedly flagged during a routine security check, state-run BSS news agency reported. Although Indian authorities later allowed him to proceed with his visit, he decided to return home, it added.

"I felt there needed to be an instant protest," Rahman told a press conference here, speaking for the first time about the incident.

He alleged that despite being informed by the Bangladesh officials about his official tour in advance, he was made to wait for around two and a half hours upon arrival at Delhi airport and was initially denied entry.