Returned Bangladesh From Delhi Airport To Register 'Instant Protest': PM's Aide
Dr Zahed Ur Rahman was stopped at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi when his name was reportedly flagged during security check
By PTI
Published : June 16, 2026 at 9:10 PM IST
Dhaka: A top adviser of the Bangladesh Prime Minister on Tuesday said he returned home from New Delhi airport after he was initially denied entry as he felt the need for an "instant protest".
Dr Zahed Ur Rahman, the PM's Adviser on Policy and Strategy Affairs, and Information and Broadcasting, was stopped at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Sunday when his name was reportedly flagged during a routine security check, state-run BSS news agency reported. Although Indian authorities later allowed him to proceed with his visit, he decided to return home, it added.
"I felt there needed to be an instant protest," Rahman told a press conference here, speaking for the first time about the incident.
He alleged that despite being informed by the Bangladesh officials about his official tour in advance, he was made to wait for around two and a half hours upon arrival at Delhi airport and was initially denied entry.
"I felt a message needed to go out, both inside and outside the country, that this is not (deposed premier) Sheikh Hasina's government; this (BNP regime) is a government elected by the people,” he said.
He added that Indian authorities eventually tried to facilitate his entry following instructions from higher authorities, but he preferred to return home as a mark of protest. He returned to Dhaka via Colombo.
Bangladesh on Monday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe and conveyed its "deep disappointment" over the incident. Rahman said he did not intend the incident to create any “tit-for-tat escalation”.
The cooperation should be based on equality, including trade and other areas, he added. The adviser was travelling on a regular Bangladeshi passport with a SAARC visa and was not carrying a diplomatic passport.