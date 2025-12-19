ETV Bharat / international

Ex-NASCAR Driver Among 7 Killed In US Private Jet Crash

The jet left from Statesville airport, north of the city of Charlotte. Among those killed was retired NASCAR racing driver Greg Biffle, NASCAR confirmed.

Washington: A business jet crash in North Carolina killed all seven people aboard Thursday, including a retired race car driver, Greg Biffle and and his family, authorities and NASCAR race officials said. "There was a total of seven on board, all killed," Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell told AFP. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the plane had just taken off when it turned back to land before crashing.

"The NASCAR family is devastated at the loss of Greg Biffle, who was one of our 75 greatest drivers and became known for his relentless post-career humanitarian work. We extend our deepest condolences," the race company said on X.

Among the fatalities were Biffle's wife, Cristina Grossu Biffle, and their two children, according to Republican lawmaker Richard Hudson, a family friend who represents North Carolina in Congress. "I am devastated by the loss of Greg, Cristina, and their children, and my heart is with all who loved them. They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others," Hudson posted on social media.

Weather may have played a role in the crash, according to local media, which reported adverse conditions at the time including drizzle and a low cloud ceiling. The National Transportation Safety Board said it was launching a team to investigate the crash of the Cessna Citation C550. "The team expects to arrive on scene tonight," the agency said in a statement.

