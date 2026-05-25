ETV Bharat / international

Republicans Pan Iran Peace Deal; Don’t Listen To Losers, Says Trump

Government supporters hold Iranian flags and pictures of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, during a ceremony honoring the armed forces and those killed in the war with Israel and the U.S. at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, May 24, 2026. ( AP )

Washington: US President Donald Trump’s peace deal with Iran has run afoul of fellow Republicans who have voiced deep concerns over the move, contending that it would amount to recognising Tehran as a “dominant force” that required a “diplomatic solution”.

The Republican sceptics included Senator Roger Wicker, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Senators Thom Tillis, Lindsey Graham, and Ted Cruz, who all questioned trusting Iran to stick to its commitments to the peace deal to end the nearly three-month war. Surprisingly, Trump critic Senator Rand Paul counselled patience and urged critics to give the President space to find an America First solution.

Democrat senators also joined the critics of the peace deal, claiming that the president was “being played as a fool” and the emerging framework would merely amount to returning to the “pre-war status quo”.

Trump hit back at the critics, describing them as losers who were commenting on an issue they knew nothing about. He claimed that the deal under discussion was the exact opposite of the one agreed to under the leadership of then-President Barack Obama in 2015.

“If I make a deal with Iran, it will be a good and proper one, not like the one made by Obama, which gave Iran massive amounts of CASH, and a clear and open path to a Nuclear Weapon,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Sunday.

“Our deal is the exact opposite, but nobody has seen it, or knows what it is. It isn’t even fully negotiated yet. So don’t listen to the losers, who are critical about something they know nothing about,” Trump said.

Senator Ted Cruz said he was “deeply concerned” about the prospective deal. He said any outcome in which Iran retained control of the Strait of Hormuz and the ability to enrich uranium will be “a disastrous mistake.”

“If the result of all that is to be an Iranian regime still run by Islamists who chant 'death to America' now receiving billions of dollars, being able to enrich uranium & develop nuclear weapons, and having effective control over the Strait of Hormuz, then that outcome would be a disastrous mistake,” Cruz wrote Saturday on the social media platform X.