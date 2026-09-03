ETV Bharat / international

'Rename It To Trump Strait?': US President Pitches New Name For Hormuz

Washington: US President Donald Trump raised the prospect of renaming the Strait of Hormuz to the “Trump Strait”, questioning the designation of the critical waterway in a social media release.

In a statement published on his social media platform, Trump remarked, “Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT???”





Asserting that the suggested title would be deemed “hotter” than previously, the post concluded with the signature “President DONALD J. TRUMP”, alongside expressions of gratitude towards readers for their attention to his proposal.

These statements surface amid escalated friction concerning the Strait of Hormuz, an essential international petroleum transit corridor that stays positioned at the core of hostilities involving Washington and Tehran.

This renewed combat has once again spread towards American military installations across the area while pulling Washington's Gulf partners further into the half-year war.

Trump had previously cautioned of "much harder and higher" strikes should Iran retaliate against US raids, which Tehran's state media reported claimed 11 lives in the southern and southwestern regions of the country.

The newest phase of hostilities kicked off when Washington struck Iranian positions on Sunday, marking the initial confirmed attacks in multiple weeks, prompting Tehran's units to target American service members in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, alongside unclaimed projectile strikes hitting two oil tankers.

Additional US strikes unfolded on Tuesday, as Iranian state television documented blasts in the nation's southern sector near the Hormuz Strait and upon a Gulf island, alongside reports that American forces targeted an airfield in the southern province of Kerman.