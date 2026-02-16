ETV Bharat / international

'Remittance-Dependent Economy': Nepal 'Addicted' To The Trade In Its Own People

This photograph taken on January 21, 2026 shows Lalit Bishowkarma (back C), son of migrant worker Rudra Bahadur Kami, loading his father's coffin onto a truck upon its arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. ( AFP )

Kathmandu: Rudra Bahadur Kami returned to Nepal through a back door of Kathmandu airport in a battered coffin after working for more than a decade in Saudi Arabia to feed his family back home.

His eldest son, Lalit Bishowkarma, 21, was there to sign the papers. The death certificate said he died of a heart attack. He was 43.

Baggage handlers loaded the box onto the bed of a truck like a piece of lost luggage. There was no time for ceremony. Two more lorries were queued up behind.

Every day, the bodies of three or four migrant workers are handed back to their families at the airport, the final transaction in a well-oiled system -- overseen by the state -- that helps keep Nepal's economy afloat.

"He went to seek happiness for his children and his family, and now his body has returned in a coffin. It's unbearable," his son said.

This photograph taken on January 21, 2026 shows Lalit Bishowkarma (L), son of migrant worker Rudra Bahadur Kami, looking at his father's passport with a relative as they wait for the arrival of Kami's body outside Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. (AFP)

Officially around 2.5 million Nepalis work abroad -- 7.5 percent of the population. Most toil on the building sites of the Gulf and Saudi Arabia or in hotels and factories there, while others work in India and Malaysia.

The money they send back represents more than a third of the country's GDP, according to the World Bank. Most migrants are young, driven abroad by the chronic unemployment in South Asia's poorest country that helped spark the Gen Z uprising that toppled 73-year-old prime minister KP Sharma Oli's government of "the old" in September.

Getting Loans To Leave

Just beyond the Chitwan National Park, home of some of the last Bengal tigers, the southern town of Madi embodies Nepal's deep dependence on the export of its people.

Dipak Magar, 39, is proud of the small house he has built on a bend of a rutted road. The cube of concrete blocks topped with corrugated iron sheets cost him three years of sweat and sacrifice in a Saudi Arabian marble factory. "I earned 700,000 Nepali rupees ($4,800), which was spent building this house," he said.

The father-of-four was rushing to plaster the outside walls before returning to work in Riyadh, leaving his family and the snow-capped Himalayas on the horizon behind yet again. "I need to feed my family and provide education for my children," he told AFP. "It feels sad to leave my family, but there is no job here."

This photograph taken on December 12, 2025 shows Dipak Magar, father-of-four and a migrant worker at a Saudi Arabian marble factory, plastering the walls of his house in Nepal's southern town of Madi. (AFP)

One of his brothers also works in Saudi Arabia, another in Romania. "We haven't enough land to feed all the family," said his father, Dhana Bahadur Magar, 60. It was the same story across the road, where Juna Gautam's two daughters have gone to Japan. "Even though they are educated, there are no job opportunities here."

Like many others, they went heavily into debt to pay the employment agencies that got them their jobs there, she said. Local councillor Birendra Bahadur Bhandar said 1,500 young people -- in a district of some 50,000 souls -- were working abroad.

This photograph taken on December 12, 2025 shows Birendra Bahadur Bhandar, local councillor for Madi municipality, speaking during an interview with AFP in Chitwan. (AFP)

Migration On Industrial Scale

It is no better elsewhere. Nepal's steep mountain valleys are emptying of their young. Young Nepali men have long left to fight for the British Army -- the famous Gurkhas -- a tradition that goes back to the late 19th century. But the trickle of migration became a torrent during the 10 years of the Maoist insurgency that ended in 2006.

The young fled to the cities to escape the fighting and they found "this refuge in foreign employment", recalled Nilambar Badal of the National Network for Safe Migration (NNSM). But the scale of the exodus has become industrial over the last decade as Nepal's agriculture and tourism industries have stagnated.

In 2016, the Department of Foreign Employment (DoFE) -- the government agency that oversees migrant workers -- granted 287,519 permits to work abroad. Last year, it issued nearly three times more. Badal estimates that "almost half of (Nepali) households are receiving remittances" -- money earned abroad.

Migrant worker groups say the government has become "addicted" to the money to keep the economy going.

Rather than developing local industry, it promotes "foreign employment", Badal insisted. "They are expecting people to go out and send the money back so that they can run the country.