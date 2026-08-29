ETV Bharat / international

Religious Freedom On Downward Trajectory In India: US Body

Washington: A bipartisan US body claimed that religious freedom conditions in India remained on a downward trajectory in 2026, citing restrictions on activities of NGOs, censorship and transnational repression.

In an update to the country brief on India this week, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) alleged that systematic and ongoing persecution of multiple minority groups, denial of citizenship and voting rights and enforcement of harsh anti-conversion and cow slaughter laws continue to impede religious freedom.

India has repeatedly rejected the USCIRF's findings, describing the organisation as biased and lacking credibility. "It is a biased organisation. I would say that we should keep away from such organisations as they have their own agenda and lack any credibility...We do not expect that the USCIRF will engage with the reality of India's pluralistic framework or acknowledge the harmonious coexistence of its diverse communities," External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said on August 22.

The USCIRF said Indian authorities continue to detain and imprison individuals for exercising their freedom of religion or belief or advocating the rights of others and cited the arrests of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Jagar Singh Johal and Ali Khan Mahmudabad, who were imprisoned under the anti-terrorism laws.