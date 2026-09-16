ETV Bharat / international

'Relief From The Sky': Drones Deliver Induction Stoves To Families As Flash Flood-Hit Areas Of Nepal Grapple With Acute LPG Shortage

A drone belonging to Health Exchange Nepal taking off with induction stoves to cross the Trishuli river and deliver them at the flood-hit Trishuli Bazaar ( ETV Bharat )

Nuwakot (Nepal): While Nepal grapples with an acute scarcity of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) in the aftermath of the devastating Bhotekoshi flash floods that washed away the major supply routes, various agencies and individuals are trying to overcome the situation by sending induction stoves with the help of drones to the flood-affected areas.

The drones are proving extremely useful as the road network in flood-hit Rasuwa, Nuwakot, and Dhading districts is yet to be restored, while a large number of people are trying to come to terms with their lives after losing family members and property in the disaster.

One of the organisations involved in sending induction stoves to the flood-hit families is Health Exchange Nepal (HExN), a UK-registered volunteer-run charity organisation. It has focused on Trishuli Bazaar, which is among the worst-hit areas, and has delivered stoves to 50 families so far.

The drones are launched from Simutar in Bidur municipal area in Nuwakot district along the banks of the Trishuli river and sent to the Trishuli Bazaar area where HExN volunteers collect and distribute the stoves.

“As per estimates, 270 houses in Trishuli Bazaar were completely destroyed by the flash flood and silt. We have provided induction stoves to 50 of the families, while the rest 220 are also demanding it,” HExN volunteer Ram Krishna Raj Bhandari told ETV Bharat.

Induction stove being given to the member of a surviving family of Trishuli Bazaar in Nuwakot district (ETV Bharat)

Explaining further, Ram Krishna added that apart from losing members of their families, the survivors also lost all their household goods, including gas cylinders and stoves, in the disastrous floods that hit Nepal after a purported glacial avalanche or a glacial lake outburst on the morning of August 26.

“The government, various agencies, and individuals are providing food and clothes to the survivors, but they need LPG cylinders and gas stoves to cook food. Besides, there is gas shortage in Kathmandu and other urban areas. So, induction stoves are best suited for the situation as they run on electricity,” he said.

Induction stoves packed in boxes (ETV Bharat)

Electricity poles and cables that snapped under the speed and pressure of flood, as well as, supply have been restored to much extent. India has also started exporting 654-megawatt power to Nepal for 18 hours a day from September 13, and will continue it till December 31.