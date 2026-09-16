'Relief From The Sky': Drones Deliver Induction Stoves To Families As Flash Flood-Hit Areas Of Nepal Grapple With Acute LPG Shortage
The drones are proving extremely useful as the road network in flood-hit Rasuwa, Nuwakot, and Dhading districts is yet to be restored.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 16, 2026 at 6:34 PM IST
Nuwakot (Nepal): While Nepal grapples with an acute scarcity of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) in the aftermath of the devastating Bhotekoshi flash floods that washed away the major supply routes, various agencies and individuals are trying to overcome the situation by sending induction stoves with the help of drones to the flood-affected areas.
The drones are proving extremely useful as the road network in flood-hit Rasuwa, Nuwakot, and Dhading districts is yet to be restored, while a large number of people are trying to come to terms with their lives after losing family members and property in the disaster.
One of the organisations involved in sending induction stoves to the flood-hit families is Health Exchange Nepal (HExN), a UK-registered volunteer-run charity organisation. It has focused on Trishuli Bazaar, which is among the worst-hit areas, and has delivered stoves to 50 families so far.
The drones are launched from Simutar in Bidur municipal area in Nuwakot district along the banks of the Trishuli river and sent to the Trishuli Bazaar area where HExN volunteers collect and distribute the stoves.
“As per estimates, 270 houses in Trishuli Bazaar were completely destroyed by the flash flood and silt. We have provided induction stoves to 50 of the families, while the rest 220 are also demanding it,” HExN volunteer Ram Krishna Raj Bhandari told ETV Bharat.
Explaining further, Ram Krishna added that apart from losing members of their families, the survivors also lost all their household goods, including gas cylinders and stoves, in the disastrous floods that hit Nepal after a purported glacial avalanche or a glacial lake outburst on the morning of August 26.
“The government, various agencies, and individuals are providing food and clothes to the survivors, but they need LPG cylinders and gas stoves to cook food. Besides, there is gas shortage in Kathmandu and other urban areas. So, induction stoves are best suited for the situation as they run on electricity,” he said.
Electricity poles and cables that snapped under the speed and pressure of flood, as well as, supply have been restored to much extent. India has also started exporting 654-megawatt power to Nepal for 18 hours a day from September 13, and will continue it till December 31.
Around 10 per cent of Nepal’s power generation capacity was knocked out, and 900 of its power workers went missing in the floods that destroyed 13 of its hydroelectric projects located along the Trisuli river. Search operations to locate the missing workers are still going on in various tunnels that were a part of the power projects.
Ram Krishna added that one induction stove costs around Rs 4,000 in Nepali currency, and the 50 pieces distributed by HExN cost Rs 2 lakh. “We are trying to collect more money from our volunteers and people outside our organisation to fulfil the demand for the remaining 220 induction stoves by the surviving families in the Trishuli Bazaar area. They are in great need of them,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Nepal Oil Corporation Limited (NOCL), the state-run enterprise responsible for LPG import, storage and distribution, is trying hard to restore supply across the country.
“The LPG supply to Kathmandu was disrupted due to damage to the Prithvi Highway. The gas bullets (large cylindrical pressure vessels used to transport liquified gases) were unable to use the highway so we asked the 22 companies involved in supplying LPG cylinders to take empty cylinders to other places, refill them, and provide them to customers,” NOCL deputy director and spokesperson Manoj Kumar Thakur told ETV Bharat.
“As far as the flood-hit districts are concerned, we are sending LPG cylinders to the places pointed out by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA),” Manoj added. The NOCL officer pointed out that the Prithvi Highway has opened to traffic from today (Wednesday) and the cooking gas supply should become normal over the next few days.
He revealed that the scarcity was also due to baseless rumours about LPG scarcity, which caused the common people to panic and stock more cylinders than needed. It led to a jump in demand.
“We requested more LPG from the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and imported 60,000 metric tonnes in August against the normal demand of 46,000 metric tonnes per month. We are importing another 60,000 metric tonnes this month (September),” Manoj added. According to the NDRRMA figures, 502 gas cylinders have been sent to the flood-affected areas.
Around 1,399 people have been killed while 5,179 are missing in the flash floods. Altogether 13,742 people have been rescued, while 2,155 are being kept at holding or relief centres in Nuwakot, Rasuwa and Dhading districts.
The Nepal government is providing a monthly allowance of Rs 15,000 per family of four members and an additional Rs 2,000 for every additional member for accommodation and livelihood to those unwilling to stay at the holding centres. It would be given for a maximum period of six months. The move to provide money is also being seen as an attempt to shift people from the holding centres to private accommodations.
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