ETV Bharat / international

'Regulating Foreign Funds Sovereign Step; US Has Similar Laws': Kwatra Debunks FCRA Bill 'Myths'

FILE- Ambassador of India to the United States Vinay Kwatra ( IANS )

New Delhi: India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra has said the amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act were aimed at bringing in more transparency and expected organisations to receive money through a laid-down process. Ambassador Vinay Kwatra dispelled "myths" around the FCRA Bill 2026, which was reintroduced in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session. In a series of posts on the social media platform 'X', Kwatra on Sunday said regulating foreign financial flows in public and political spaces is a sovereign step driven by national security concerns and cited similar laws enacted by the US for this purpose. Kwatra’s remarks came days after a US lawmaker voiced concern over the FCRA amendments, claiming that it would allow the Indian government to take control of churches and charities. "The US has had FARA (Foreign Agents Registration Act) since 1938 and FATCA (Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act) since 2010. Australia legislated in 2018, Canada in 2024. The UK's scheme came into force in July 2025. The EU is legislating now,” he said. He said when a registration is cancelled or surrendered, foreign contributions and the assets created from them already vest in a State Government authority under a provision that has been in force since 2010.