ETV Bharat / international

Regional Leaders Blame Israel For Instability In West Asia, Back Two-State Solution For Palestine

FILE - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shake hands during a welcome ceremony, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, June 22, 2022 ( AP )

Islamabad: The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Pakistan and Egypt have blamed Israel for regional instability and called for the early implementation of a two-state solution for Palestine in accordance with relevant UN resolutions, amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

The ministers, who met in Istanbul on Friday under the Regional Four (R4) grouping, said in a joint statement that they were committed to supporting diplomatic efforts to promote peace and stability in the region and beyond.

The regional grouping, which was formed in March, “underscored that the Israeli occupation constitutes the fundamental source of instability in the region and beyond, and that Israeli policies create a deep sense of injustice in global public opinion”.

The ministers reiterated their support for the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and to establish an independent, sovereign, viable and contiguous state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“They called for the early implementation of the two-state solution in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions,” the statement said.

The ministers called for an urgent end to Israeli violence, attempts to alter the legal and historical status of Jerusalem, and the destruction and humanitarian suffering in Palestine.

They also condemned settlement activities in the West Bank and Jerusalem, as well as settler violence against Palestinians, and stressed the need for uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza and its reconstruction.

The statement came on the same day two Israeli soldiers were killed and three others wounded in a shooting near Hebron in the West Bank.

Israeli forces killed two Palestinian suspects following an exchange of fire, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered security forces to prepare for a wider closure of the territory and vowed a military operation in the area.

On Yemen, the R4 ministers strongly condemned what they described as an unacceptable escalation by Yemen’s Houthi group, saying it had deepened humanitarian suffering.

They also condemned continued Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, particularly those targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, as well as attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a vital maritime chokepoint that connects the Red Sea with the Indian Ocean.

They expressed solidarity with the governments of Yemen and Saudi Arabia and called on the Houthis to immediately cease military actions, threats and attacks and return to the political process in good faith.

Three of the four R4 countries, excluding Egypt, are also signatories to the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, signed in August, under which an armed attack against any one of the three countries is considered an attack against all.