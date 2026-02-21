ETV Bharat / international

Refunds May Be Available On Some Tariffs Applied To Goods From India: US Chamber of Commerce After SC Ruling

Washington: A leading US business chamber on Friday said refunds would be available for some levies applied to goods from Brazil and India after the Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs.

In a 6-3 vote, the judges found that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not authorise the imposition of duties. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A Alito Jr. and Brett Kavanaugh dissented in the court's decision. The US Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Trump’s sweeping tariffs, calling on the administration to use this opportunity to reset the overall tariff policy to lower costs for families.

Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer at the US Chamber of Commerce Neil Bradley said the Supreme Court’s decision is “welcome news” for businesses and consumers. “Over the past year, the Chamber has been working with small and midsize businesses around the country that have seen significant cost increases and supply chain disruptions as a result of these tariffs,” Bradley said in a statement.

“Swift refunds of the impermissible tariffs will be meaningful for the more than 200,000 small business importers in this country and will help support stronger economic growth this year,” he added.

It noted that the Court’s decision has “opened the door” for many US small businesses to seek refunds, but added that determining whether a business qualifies for the refund —and understanding what steps to take next—can be challenging.

US importers of record who directly paid the tariffs or the person who takes ownership of the goods once they have cleared customs (the “consignee”) may be eligible for a refund, it said in an FAQ about who could be eligible for the tariff refunds.