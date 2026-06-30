ETV Bharat / international

Refugees To Pay Costs, More Criminals To Be Deported Under UK Immigration Reforms

London: More than 45,000 foreign criminals and failed asylum seekers will be removed over the coming decade and refugees will be made to pay back accommodation costs under the UK's immigration reforms. In a series of policy pitches this week, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said “thousands more foreign criminals and illegal migrants who have no right to be here” will be removed following “significant expansion” of detention capacity.

Under plans she has tabled in Parliament, asylum seekers will be ordered to pay around 10,000 pounds through funds at their disposal or in instalments once they start earning to cover UK state-funded living costs.

“Receiving asylum support is a right, but it is also a responsibility. Once people can contribute and repay the generosity of the British people, we expect them to do so,” said Mahmood.

The Home Office said refugees will be required to pay off the full amount before being eligible for settlement. It pointed out that the move was necessary because around 4 billion pounds of British taxpayers' money was spent on supporting asylum seekers last year.