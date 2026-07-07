ETV Bharat / international

Reform UK's Farage Says He'll Quit As Lawmaker And Seek Re-Election Amid Donation Allegations

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage looks on as he makes a statement to the media at the party headquarters in Millbank, central London, Tuesday July 7, 2026. ( AP )

London: Reform UK leader Nigel Farage announced Tuesday that he will quit his Parliament seat and seek re-election in an effort to clear his name over financial allegations linked to millions of dollars' worth of donations.

"I have done nothing wrong. I have not broken the law in any way at all. I have not misused public money," Farage, a prominent ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, said in a broadcast statement that did not take questions.

Farage faces questions about undeclared gifts, and a probe by Parliament's standards watchdog, over a 5 million pound ($6.7 million) gift he received from a Thailand-based cryptocurrency billionaire. Opposition lawmakers seek another investigation over donations from George Cottrell, an aristocratic crypto-gambling entrepreneur who served a prison sentence for fraud in the U.S.

The probes could have led to Farage being suspended or expelled from Parliament. He will pre-empt that process by triggering an election for his Clacton seat in eastern England.

"The people of Clacton should be the judges of my actions," he said. "This will be a people versus the establishment by-election.

"I will fight to win."

Even if Farage wins, the standards inquiry is likely to resume.