ETV Bharat / international

Referendum To Endorse Political Charter Will Be Held Alongside General Elections: Yunus

Muhammad Yunus said the Council of Advisers on Thursday approved the “July Charter Implementation Order, 2025”.

Referendum To Endorse Political Charter Will Be Held Alongside General Elections: Yunus
File photo of Bangladesh's interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : November 13, 2025 at 7:13 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Dhaka: Bangladesh's interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Thursday announced that a referendum to endorse a political charter will be held alongside national elections on the same day in February next year.

“Considering all related matters, we have decided the referendum to be staged alongside the national election on the same day,” Yunus said in a televised address to the nation after a meeting with his advisers. Yunus said the Council of Advisers on Thursday approved the “July Charter Implementation Order, 2025”.

A National Consensus Commission headed by Yunus drafted the July Charter, incorporating over 80 reform proposals following consultations with several political parties, including former prime minister Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami.

The political parties signed the document at a ceremony on October 17, but differences surfaced over its implementation process. The BNP said a referendum on it should be held on the voting day, while Jamaat wants it by November. Despite multiple rounds of discussions, the political parties have failed to reach a consensus on many reforms under the charter.

“The (advisory council) order also pointed out that an arrangement will be made to incorporate the July Charter in the Constitution in line with the (political parties) commitment to implement it,” Yunus said.

Read More

  1. Yunus Fears Attempts To Thwart Planned Bangladesh Polls
  2. Participatory Democracy Key Condition For My Return, Yunus Harming Ties With India: Sheikh Hasina

TAGGED:

BANGLADESH
JULY CHARTER IMPLEMENTATION ORDER
GENERAL ELECTIONS
POLITICAL CHARTER
MUHAMMAD YUNUS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.