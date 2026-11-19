ETV Bharat / international

Red Crabs Begin Annual March To Sea On Australia's Christmas Island

The image shows red crabs on Australia's Christmas Island beginning their annual migration from the forest to the sea ( PARKS AUSTRALIA/AFP )

By AFP 1 Min Read

Sydney: More than 100 million red crabs on Australia's Christmas Island have begun their annual migration from the forest to the sea, conservationists said this week. The yearly march of the crabs on the remote territory in the Indian Ocean comes when the rainy season hits and the crustaceans move to the sea to breed.

The timing of their epic migration through forests, across roads and over bridges is tied to lunar cycles -- the crabs hope to spawn "before dawn on a receding high tide during the moon's last quarter", Parks Australia said.

It requires months of preparation by conservationists on the island, which lies 350 kilometres (217 miles) south of Indonesia and more than a thousand kilometres from the Australian mainland. Red Crabs Begin Annual March To Sea On Australia's Christmas Island (PARKS AUSTRALIA/AFP) "People travel from around the world to witness this incredible wildlife spectacle on Christmas Island," Parks Australia's Christmas Island National Park Manager Chris Chartres said.