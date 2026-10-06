ETV Bharat / international

'Reconciliation' With Hasina's Party 'Not A Bad Idea', But It Must Acknowledge Responsibility: Bangladesh Govt Adviser

Dhaka: A senior official of the Bangladesh government on Tuesday said that "reconciliation" with the now-disbanded Awami League is "not a bad idea", but the party led by deposed premier Sheikh Hasina must come forward by acknowledging its responsibility to initiate such a process.

Zahed Ur Rahman, the prime minister's information advisor, made the comments during a press conference here. His comments were the first reconciliatory tone by a leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government that came amid a sense of unease in Bangladesh’s political and economic arena.

"Taking an initiative for reconciliation with the active activists and supporters of Awami League is not a bad idea. Rather, it would be good if such an initiative was taken," he told reporters.

"If someone in the middle wants reconciliation and thinks it is a good initiative, then I also think it is a good idea," he said.

"They (mediators) should reach out to Awami League. The basic ground for initiating reconciliation needs to be established through discussions with the party's top leadership. If that is ensured, the matter can be discussed," Zahed said.

He did not clarify whom he meant by “someone in the middle”.

Zahed, however, said basic conditions for such a process were still absent as the party leadership showed no “remorse for its actions”, a reference to the ousted Awami League government's violent crackdown during mass protests against the government in 2024.